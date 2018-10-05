Rita Begho emerges Delta South SDP senatorial candidate

By Jimitota Onoyume

A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party,SDP, Rita Begho has emerged the winner of Delta South senatorial primaries of the party yesterday in Warri.

The Returning Officer of the exercise, Ambassador Rufus Idawene congratulated her, adding that she got 87 votes to beat her rival Dr. Akin Nana, who scored 71 votes.

Briefing newsmen, Begho expressed optimism that she would be victorious at the general polls next year.

She said: “It was a genuine democracy in action at the SDP Delta South Senatorial District primaries. This was a real democratic election by the SDP. I want a similar democratic process in the general election against my two main contestants Senator James Manager and ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. We want the people to decide with their votes, not money.

I am confident that I will emerge the winner because I represent the wishes of the people of Delta South Senatorial District.’’