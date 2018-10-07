Recreate your minds, Aniya tells youths

By Funmi Ajumobi

SENIOR Pastor of Waterbrooks Ministry Internation-al, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Pastor Olaniyi Aniya has said that to raise global leaders, the minds of the youths must be recreat-ed, arguing that only a re-created mind can produ-ce innovation, creativity and productivity.

Pastor Aniya made the re-mark during the maiden edition of Youth Takeo-ver Service held in the chu-rch auditorium, pointing out that the thirst for glo-bal leaders with the fear of God and love of the people gave rise to the establishment of the you-th arm of the ministry where they are fed with spiritual meal to renew their minds.

Teaching on the theme, ‘Agallio’, a Greek word that means, Rejoicing in the Holy Ghost, Miss Joy Chioma Ajibo explained that Agallio comes to children of God at new birth. Quoting from Luke 10:17-21, she said it goes beyond hàppiness which is circumstancial. “Agallio is the physical express-ion of what God has made you. When it springs out from inside of you, you can’t but rejoice in the Holy Ghost”, she added.

The president of the youth ministry, Ebenezer Oyichi, in his opening speech, told the congre-gation that Youth Take-over Service, YTS, is a vi-sion geared toward rais-ing youth that will become the next generation of global leaders, change makers, innovators and nation builders in the con-tinent of Africa. The vis-ion also focuses on giving youth the opportunity to manifest their God-given skills, gifts and potent-ials,

Mr Osho Ademola Joel, CEO of Supretec.com and convener of Wexpo, gave an insight on how to become productive, add-ing that entrepreneurs can start from where they are and not wait till some-body gives them millions, stressing that business owners can leverage on the power of digital mark-eting to network and in-crease sales.

Founder of Across All Ini-tiative For Mental Health and Stigma Eradication, Seun Dosunmu, enlighten-ed the congregation on the need for personal bra-nding, advising the youths to jump at every opport-unity to increase their va-lue. “You need ex-perience beyond your certificate, maintain your value and be willing to take risks,” Do-sunmu added.

In his contribution, Mr. Babatunde Adejumobi, the president of Lift Africa with network in 28 African countries, explained rea-sons why youth ought to become global change makers. “Separate your-self from the crowd, crea-te relationship with God and seek His face to know your God-given purpose,” Babatunde added.