Proffer solution to perennial flooding, Uzere people beg govt

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE people of Uzere community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State have appealed to government at all levels and relevant agencies to proffer lasting solutions to the danger posed by the problem of perennial flooding bedevilling the community.

President General of community, Mr. John Urete, while addressing newsmen on the plight of the people, lamented that community which he said was the second place where oil was discovered in Nigeria after Oloibiri “is currently in deep distress”

He called on the Federal and Delta State governments as well as the international community to come to their aid by proving them with relief materials to cushion the effect of the ravaging flood that has displaced them from their homes and destroyed properties including farmlands, fish and poultry farms.

While lamenting that two persons have been killed by the ravaging flood in the community, he estimated the properties so far lost to the natural disaster in the community to be over N450 million.

Also speaking, former President General of the community, Chief Emeakpor Owhe accused the state and Federal Governments of foot dragging in saving the community from the perennial flooding which he said “also caused colossal damage in the town in 2012.”

He condemned a situation where Uzere as a major oil and gas producer, with two oil fields and over 36 oil wells cannot be salvaged by the government which he said, reaps millions of dollars from the community on a daily basis.