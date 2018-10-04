Probe killings of APC supporters in A-Ibom —Ex-DIG

By Harris Emmanuel

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Udom Ekpoudom, has called on the Nigeria Police to investigate the killing of three supporters of All Progressives Congress, APC, during the governorship primary of the party.

The former police boss made the call against the backdrop of an allegation by an aspirant, Senator John Akpanudoedehe that he was responsible for the incident.

He said: ‘’We were coming out of the secretariat when we saw a corpse lying on the ground. We did not fire any shot. My orderly was in another vehicle where the materials were kept. I was not armed since I had people going with me. How could I have fired without having a firearm and ammunition? For 35 years in the service, I never killed anyone.

‘’The allegation by my in-law, Senator Udoedehe, is false and he did it out of frustration because the soldiers he employed and his hatchet man, could not hijack the materials as they had planned. Nobody attacked us, so why should we attack them?’’