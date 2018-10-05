Primaries : Protest rocks Delta as Oborevwori, Osanebi, Ibori, Niboro, others win

…students barricade roads over killing of colleagues

By Ochuko Akuopha, Paul Olayemi, Theresa Ugbobu and Chancel Sunday

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Mr. Friday Osanebi were among the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers who won re-election tickets yesterday.



A former Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Ima Niboro also won the House of Representatives ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli South, Ughelli North and Udu Federal Constituencies.

Announcing Niboro as the winner, the Returning Officer, Chris Onojaecha, said he scored 439 votes out of 463 accredited votes cast.

However, there was tension in Asaba yesterday, as angry students of Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State, protesting the killing of two students of the institution by the police during the All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial primaries last Wednesday, barricaded major roads in the city.

Oborevwori , who emerged through an affirmative primary in Okpe Constituency, promised to continue to give the constituents quality representation.

Osanebi won in Ndokwa East constiteuncy.

Similarly, the majority leader of the House, Mr. Tim Owhofere picked the ticket for the Isoko North constituency.

However, the lawmaker representing Patani constituency, Mr. Timi Tonye lost to Emmanuel Sinebe while Ochor Ochor won in Ukwuani Constituency, Erhiatake Ibori, daughter of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, retained her Ethiope West Constituency seat, Mr. Festus Okoh won in Ika South Constituency.

Others, who won included Mr. Austin Uroye, Warri South constituency I; Chief Feguson Onwo, Isoko South constituency II; Mr. Kenneth Ogba, Isoko South constituency I; Prince Eric Oharisi, Ughelli North Constituency Il; Princess Pat Ajudua Oshimili North constituency; Mr. Austins Chikezie, Aniocha South; Emomotimi Guwor, Warri South West Constituency; and Chief Felix Anirah, Sapele Constituency.

While the party’s House of Assembly primary election for Ethiope East was postponed, Mr. Kenneth Ibru emerged as the candidate in Ughelli North Constituency I; Mr. Tony Elekeokwuri, Ika North East constituency; and Mr. Fred Martins, Warri North constituency.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Kenneth Preyor was returned unopposed in Bomadi Constituency. Preyor, who is going for a third term with no opponent, got 126 votes out of the accredited 129 delegates, while three votes were confirmed invalid.

Chief Emuobo Gbagi, son of former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi, lost the PDP House of Assembly ticket to the incumbent, Reuben Izeze who scored 46 out of a total of 107votes.

He scored 19 votes to come third, while Samson Okiemute, Festus Utuama

Evueta Prince and Tarere Avwomakpa scored 44, 32, 11 and one votes respectively.

Meanwhile, motorists had a hectic time as protesting students took over the routes to the Government House, Asaba.

The students numbering over 1000 marched from the College gate at Ibusa Road through Summit Road to the Police Headquarters, House of Assembly.

They were heading towards the Government House when they were stopped by security agents, who were deployed to put the situation under control.

The protesting students also barricaded the popular Okpanam Road by Police Headquarters with two vehicles, causing serious traffic gridlock in other parts of the metropolis.

The students, who wore black shirts and trousers, decried the killings. Speaker of the Student Union Government, SUG, Onochie Ubani said that the students were ‘’brutally murdered.’’