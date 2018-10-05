Primaries: NWC overrules Edo party APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The national leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, has overruled the Edo State chapter of the party on the conduct of National Assembly primary election in the state, describing the action as null and void.

Acting spokesman of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement, yesterday, said the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC condemned the primaries held in the state, describing same as unauthorized.

The statement reads: “The exercise conducted by unauthorized persons in collaboration with the party’s Edo State Working Committee is hereby declared null and void.

“A primary election committee under the chairmanship of Hajia Farida Suleiman will be in Edo State later today (Thursday) to conduct the primaries into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

“The Committee will make available, the list of aspirants screened for the exercise and will conduct a transparent primary election in accordance with the guidelines and constitution of the APC.

“We admonish all party members in Edo State to cooperate with the committee to ensure a transparent and credible exercise.’’