Primaries: Buhari summons aggrieved APC Reps members

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday summoned aggrieved All Progressives Congress, APC members of the House of Representatives to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The closed doors meeting lasted for about one and half hours was for amicable resolution of the bad blood generated by the just concluded party primaries.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Musa Soba, representing Soba constituency in Kaduna state, said they were summoned by the president to present their complaints arising from the conduct of the APC primaries.

According to him, over 70 of them were denied the opportunity to re-contest for their seats in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

He said that they have appealed to the president to use his good offices to intervene in what they described as impunity being exhibited by some state governors and APC leadership in the affected states, which denied them tickets to contest for the election.

He lamented undue exclusion and lack of transparency in the primaries conducted by the APC, and urged the president to remedy the situation before it was too late.

Also speaking, Hon. Hussaini Kangiwa, from Kebbi state accused Sen. Adamu Aliero of hijacking APC structure in the state.

Kangiwa, who was an aspirant for Kebbi North Senatorial District also accused the APC leadership in the state of nepotism in the selection of candidates for the 2019 national assembly elections.

The lawmaker warned that the APC risked losing Kebbi to the opposition party if the president failed to intervene to save the party from imminent collapse in the state