PRIMARIES: APC MEMBERS WITH SLIPS, PARTY CARDS CAN VOTE IN LAGOS – ELECTORAL PANEL

…Disowns Elections Held In Some Centres On Monday

…Obasa, Faleke Kick

The Electoral Panel set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct the Governorship Primaries in Lagos State on Monday said all members of the party with both slips and membership cards will be allowed to vote to decide the governorship candidate of the party in the State.

Addressing reporters at the party secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba after meeting with members of the State Executive Council of the party and some stakeholders, Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Clement Ebri, said the Committee had resolved to allow all members of the party to participate in the exercise.

He said: “We are here to inform the party leadership on the basic guidelines we are going to use for the primaries tomorrow.”

On the criteria to be used for those who would be participating, Ebri said: “You have to have your membership cards and your name must be on the register. Those who have slips and their names are on the membership register of the party will also be allowed to vote.”

When asked to comment on the elections said to have been held in some centres across the State, Ebri simply said: “I am not aware of that.”

Also speaking, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and member of House of Representatives representing Ikeja, James Faleke, said the decision of the Electoral Committee was unacceptable to stakeholders of the party in the State.

“We met with the Electoral Committee from Abuja as stakeholders including the Council Chairmen, members of the House of Representatives, members of House of Assembly and the party officials and we were briefed about the coming primary election here in Lagos which they told us they have directive from Abuja to adopt use of ballot papers which we, as stakeholders, have rejected,” Obasa said.