President Buhari is carrying out will of God for Nigeria, Says Islamic Cleric 

An Islamic Cleric, Imam Kamarudeen Salawu has said despite the various challenges confronting the Nation, the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is carrying out the will of God for Nigeria.

The ‘currency of the world’ is trust–Osinbajo.

Salawu who spoke this morning at the 21st day special prayers and prophetic declaration by the Annointed for President Buhari’s re-election said there is a need for vigilance by adherents of all faiths to shun evil men that come with money to buy their conscience or seeking for prayers as the next general elections draw near.

He said Allah Most High has created the heavens and the earth and everything between them, and He is the Only Owner of everything to be found there, and of everything between them, as well as of everything below the surface of the earth (including the underground resources).

He said, “Allah the Almighty says in the Noble Qur’an, to Him belongs all that is in the heavens and all that is on the earth, and all that is between them, and all that is under the soil.) Taha, 20:6]

“O Allah, we know nothing but what You teach us. You are the All-Knower, the Wise. O Allah, guide us what is good for us, and benefit us from what You taught us, and increase our knowledge

” Show us the righteous things as righteous and help us to do them, and show us the wrong things as bad and help us to keep away from them,” he said

“O Allah, our Lord, lead us out from the depths of darkness and illusion, unto the lights of erudition and knowledge, and from the muddy shallows of lusts unto the heavens of Your Vicinity”

“Evil men and women are parading themselves as saints and wanting to buy adherents of both religions in Nigeria with their ill-gotten wealth.

“May Allah cause them to fail because Neither Islam nor Christianity can be bought with money in Nigeria and those banking on stolen dollars to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari against the will of God are playing with Fire”he added

The Cleric said they will come seeking for prayers, they will also so come pretending to be for good to get our acceptance. But we shall resist and rebuke them Insha Allah.

” I am grateful for being a part of this excellent programme. And it indeed tells us that a Christian is not an enemy of a Muslim and a Muslim not an enemy of a Christian. We have been together in the past 21 days praying. And we shall continue like this after 40 days and even forever Insha Allah praying for the common good of Nigeria”he said

The prayer session had in attendance over 500 clerics drawn from both the christian and Islamic religion.