President Buhari Executive Order No 6 of 2018

PRESIDENTIAL EXECUTIVE ORDER No.6 of 2018 ON THE PRESERVATION OF SUSPICIOUS ASSETS CONNECTED WITH CORRUPTION AND OTHER RELEVANT OFFENCES

Whereas it is the responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria to protect the resources of Nigeria from all forms of Corruption;

Whereas Corruption constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the well-being, national security and stability of the country’s political and economic systems, as well as its continuous existence; and must be effectively addressed; 

By the powers vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which extends to the execution and maintenance of the Constitution, all Laws made by the National Assembly (including but not limited to Section 15(5) of the Constitution)  to, abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power,  it is the duty of any responsible government to restrict dealings in suspicious assets subject to corruption related investigation or inquiries in order to preserve same in accordance with the rule of law and to  guarantee and safeguard the fundamental human rights;

Now therefore, I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on me hereby declare as follows: 

Section 1. (a) Without prejudice to any laws or existing suits or any other rights  arising out of or in respect thereof, all Assets of any Nigerian citizen within the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or within the possession or control of any person known to be a current or former government official, a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, any politically exposed person or any person who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in Corrupt Practices  and Other Relevant Offences are forthwith to be protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful or statutory means, including seeking the appropriate Order(s) of Court where necessary, and shall not be transferred, withdrawn or dealt with in any way until the final determination by a court of competent jurisdiction of any corruption related matter against such a person.

This provision shall, in particular, apply to those connected with persons listed in the First Schedule to this Order, (or any such list as may be issued by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice).  

(b) Where a Government official or a person acting for and on behalf of such an official, directly or indirectly, engages in Corrupt Practices such as misappropriation of State assets for personal gain, receives any form of bribe or engages in Corrupt Practices related to the performance of his/her duties or the award or execution of Government contract; or transfers, launder or facilitates the transfer or laundering of proceeds of illicit activities, such official, in addition to forfeiting the proceeds in accordance with the relevant laws, shall forthwith be subject to  the disciplinary procedure in accordance with the Public Service Rules and investigation by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

(c) (i) Subject to Section 174 of the Constitution, the Attorney General of the Federation shall have power to coordinate the implementation of this Order and to enlist the support of any Enforcement Authority particularly those listed in Second Schedule to this Order, or any other Person or Entity as may be required or permitted by applicable Law in order to give effect to this Executive Order.

(ii) The Attorney-General shall from time to time publish a list of all Assets protected pursuant to this Order. 

            (iii) The authority of the Attorney General of the Federation to preserve Assets pursuant to this Order shall extend to any Person  who is under investigation in accordance with applicable law  in connection with having  materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or howsoever in support of any Corrupt Practices or Other Relevant Offences by any Person whose Assets are protected pursuant to this Order; or any Entity that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, any Corrupt Practices or Other Relevant Offences,

Provided however, that the Attorney-General shall at all times in this connection, employ all available lawful or statutory means, including seeking the appropriate Order(s) of Court where necessary, and ensure that Assets shall not be transferred, withdrawn or dealt with in any way until the final determination by a court of competent jurisdiction of any corruption related matter against such a person.

(iv) Where the Attorney-General has reasonable cause to believe that any funds or assets within Nigeria is connected with Corruption, the Attorney-General may, subject to his powers under Section 174 of the Constitution and other laws enabling him in that regard, approach the Court for an Order blocking or freezing or confiscating such funds or assets pending the conclusion of an investigation or legal action.

(d) Enforcement Authorities shall  upon request  communicate to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice information arising from their investigation or enquiry on any Person (Nigerian or non-Nigerian), whether resident in Nigeria or not, determined by such Enforcement Authority to have directly or indirectly engaged in or involved in Corruption within the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Attorney General shall immediately commence or direct the commencement of appropriate process(es) either administratively or judicially as may be necessary subject to existing applicable law. 

Section. 2.    (a) Any Person who in circumvention of this Executive Order attempts to or in fact: (i) interferes with the free exercise of the authorities of the Office of the President, (ii) destroys evidence, (iii) corrupts witnesses through cash/kind inducements, and (iv) generally perverts the course of justice shall be prosecuted in line with the provision of any Law(s) governing unlawful acts. 

Section. 3.    (i) Any Person who alleges that his rights have been, are being or are likely to be contravened by any of the provision of this Executive Order may apply to a competent Court in his jurisdiction for redress. 

Section. 4. All Enforcement Authorities are hereby directed to diligently and rigorously collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Justice in implementing this Order to ensure the preservation of suspicious assets and prevent their dissipation or removal from the jurisdiction of Nigerian courts, in order to facilitate, support and enable the expeditious and accelerated prosecution of the alleged Corrupt Practices, serious or complex corruption, and Other Relevant Offences. Heads of Enforcement Authorities shall take personal responsibility and be subject to appropriate sanctions for any failure to comply with this Order. 

Section. 5. For the purposes of this Order:

(a)   The term “asset’’ means and shall include all properties including funds, liquid assets (bank balances), receivables, stocks and bonds held in portfolios, insurance policies, shares in listed or unlisted companies, and all manner of fixed assets. It shall cover all such assets whether held directly or indirectly through corporate entities, trust structures and intermediaries;

(b)   The term “corruption or corrupt practices’’ means as may be defined under any enactment:

(i)            any corrupt activity involving matters of corruption generally economic sabotage, human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism involving funds or assets in the sum or value in excess of fifty million Naira (N50,000,000) or its equivalent in foreign currency;

(ii)          any misappropriation of government asset, corruption related to government contracts or bribery; or

(iii)         the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption.

(c)   The term “enforcement authority’’ means agencies and instrumentalities of the Federal Government of Nigeria including but not limited to those listed in Second Schedule to this Order imbued with regulatory/enforcement powers;

(d)   The term “entity” means a partnership, association, trust, joint venture, corporation, group, subgroup, or other organization; 

(e)   The term “other relevant offences” means any act, which may constitute an act of, terrorism, financing of terrorism, kidnapping, sponsorship of ethnic or religious violence, economic sabotage, cases of economic and financial crimes, including acts contributing to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as defined by relevant laws.

(f)    The term “person” means a natural or juristic person.

Section. 6.    This Executive Order shall take effect on        day of         2018.

Section. 7.    This Order may be cited as the PRESERVATION OF SUSPICIOUS ASSETS CONNECTED WITH CORRUPTION AND OTHER RELEVANT OFFENCES ORDER, 2018.

DATED THIS   ………….. DAY OF …………. 2018

 

Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

 

 

FIRST SCHEDULE

LIST OF CASES TO BE IMMEDIATELY AFFECTED BY THE EXECUTIVE ORDER

S/N/

 

CASE NO/CHARGE NUMBER 

& COURT OF TRIAL

PARTIES

NPF

1

FHC/ABJ/CR/48/2017

            FRN VS GABRIEL SUSWAM & 2 ORS 

2

FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2017

FRN VS SOLOMON WOMBO & 2 ORS 

3

FHC/MKD/CR/72/2017

FRN VS ORAYEV AUGUSTINE AVAAN & 8 ORS 

4

FCT/ABJ/CR/129/2017

IGP VS RICHARD GBANDE & 2 ORS 

5

FCT/ABJ/CR/128/2017

IGP VS RICHARD GBANDE & ORS

6

FHC/L/18C/2015

IGP VS MOSHOOD JUBRIL

7.

FHC/CA/3C/2018-FHC, CALABAR

FRN VS PETER AGI & 1 OTHER

8

FHC/L472C/2015

IGP VS OWOLABI OLUKUNLE & 11 ORS

9

FHC/L/376C/2015

IGP VIS BAKARE JELILI

10

FHC/L/523C/2015

IGP VIS ADESA JIMOH & 2 ORS 

11

FHC/L317C/2015

IGP VS KAYODE MORUF & ORS

12

FHC/L/286C/2015

IGP VS JAMIU AJANI & 2 ORS 

13

FHC/L144C/2016

IGP VS GANIYU SULAIMAN 

14

FHC/L/139C/2016

IGP VS SHOLOLA OMOLARA & 2 ORS

15

FHC/L/394C/2016

FRN VS BILLIAMINU ABDULLAHI & ORS 

16

FHC/L/456C/2016

IGP VS TUMBIRI EZEKIEL & 11 ORS 

17

FHC/ABJ/CR/117/2017

FRN VS ILIYA JAMES & ORS 

18

FHC/ABJ/CR/89/2017

FRN VS AYINDE THOMAS 

19

FHC/ABJ/CR/182/2017

FRN VS CHIMA MIKE & ORS 

20

FHC/ABJ/CR/94/2017

FRN VS LUCKY UDOBI & ORS 

21

FHC/ABJ/CR/98/2017

FRN VS ISMAIL OGALA & 2 ORS 

22

FHC/ABJ/CR/41/2018

FRN VS RITA ISAAC & 2 ORS 

23

FHC/ABJ/CR/41/2018

FRN VS ALIYU UMAR & 3 ORS 

24

HIGH COURT OF LAGOS 16 & 24

STATE VS CHUKWUDUMEME ONWUAMADIKE “EVANS & 2 ORS’’

25

CR/265/C/2017

HENRY CHIBUEZE AKA “VAMPIRE” & 5 ORS 

26

CR/90/2017

STATE VS HON. NASIRU UMAR RONI & 5 ORS 

27

CMC/TUM/98CR/2017

STATE VS SHANONO ALH. AHMED & OTHER 

28

I/75C 2016 HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN 

C. O. P. VS MUHAMMED WELI & 1 OTHER

29

I/137C/2017-HIGH COURT 16 IBADAN

C. O. P. VS ABDULLAHI GARUBA & 3 ORS 

30

I/211C/2017-HIGH COURT 18 IBADAN

C. O. P. VS DAHIRU MOHAMMED

31

I/172C/2017 -HIGH COURT 17 IBADAN

C. O. P. VS JOSEPH UDOMA & 3 ORS 

32

I/184C/2017-HIGH COURT 19 IBADAN

C. O. P. OWOYOMI OKE & 1 OTHER

33

I/49C/2016-HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN

C. O. P. VS KABIRU ALI & 2 ORS 

34

I/69C/2016-HIGH COURT 4, IBADAN

C. O. P. VS TUNED IBRAHIM & 2 ORS 

35

I/132C/2017 -HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN

C. O. P. VS TUNED IBRAHIM & 3 ORS 

36

MOG/03C/2017

C. O. P. VS MUTAIRU MOHAMMED & 2 ORS

37

HOY/11C/2016

C. O. P. VS SEGUN OMOLADUN 

38

MI/31C/2016

C. O. P. VS MUSA SALEH & 4 ORS 

39

CR: 32/2016/MOG10C/2016

STATE VS JAMIL UMAR & 6 ORS 

40

CR: 34/2016/MOG12C/2016

STATE VS SUNDAY EDOREN & 3 ORS 

41

CR: 42/2016/MOG/11C/2016

STATE VS GOODLUCK OGHENE & 4 ORS 

42

CR: 49/2016/MCI/12C/2016

STATE VS OYIBO SHELL & 2 ORS 

43

CR: 73/2016/CMA/270C/2016

STATE VS EFE REUBEN 

44

CR: 78/2016/MOG/44C/2016

STATE VS GODSTIME EKWEREME & 2 ORS

45

CR: 78/2016/MK/16C/2016

STATE VS SMART ONOLOGBE & 1 OTHER 

46

CR: 81/2016/CMA/259C/2016

STATE VS REUBENOJOGWU & 2 ORS

47

MAB/1064C/2017

C. O. P. CHINOYEN AGU & ORS

48

KTX/06/2018-HIGH COURT KATSINA

C. O. P. VS IBRAHIM MU’AZU & 1 OTHER

NAPTIP

49

FHC/L/48C/2018-FEDERAL HIGH COURT LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE VS PROSSY NIGERIA LTD. & 6 ORS

50

FHC/L/185C/2017 -FEDERAL HIGH COURT LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA VS HIZEC MARINE SERVICES LTD & 4 ORS

51

FHC/CA/CS/40/2017

CALABAR JUDICIAL DIVISION

MAGGPIY TRADING TFZE VS NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE BOARD & 2 ORS

ICPC

52

HU/4C/2017- ABIA STATE HIGH COURT

FRN V. DR. PHILIPS NTO & 2 ORS

53

FCT/HC/CR/92/12-COURT 10, APO  FCT

FRN V. SUNDAY EHINDERO & JOHN OBANIYI

54

ID/412C/13-COURT 1, AWKA ANAMBRA STATE

FRN V. EZEONWUKA INNOCENT

55

KWS/56C/2016-KWARA STATE HIGH COURT

FRN V. DR. SA AD AYINLA ALANAMU & 2 ORS

 

56

FHC/ABJ/CR/169/13-

FED HIGH COURT 7, ABUJA 

FRN V. PROF. (SENATOR) DAVID IORNEM, & 2 ORS.  

57

FHC/EN/CR/72/15-

FED. HIGH COURT 2, ENUGU 

FRN V. (1). PROF. E. ONYENEJE (2). DR. LEONARD UGWU, (3). ELDER FREDRICK ONAH, (4). MR. BASIL OFFOR

58

HU/38C/2016

 

FRN V. (1). COSMOS NDUKWE, (2). CONK PRODUCTION NIG. LTD. (3). CHIJIOKE OKONKWO 

59

HU/90C/2017-HIGH COURT 4, UYO, AKWAIBOM

FRN VS  EPHRAIM SUNDAY AKPAN

60

PHC/888CR/2013-RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT 4, SITTING IN PORTHARCOURT 

FRN VS. ASO ADASA MORRISSON AND ORS. 

61

FCT/HC/CR/112/1-

 

FRN V. JOE EJE OKHIKU (FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA)

62

HCL/63C/2017-HIGH COURT OKENE KOGI STATE

FRN V. ZACCAEUS ATTE

63

MHC/73/2016- HIGH COURT MAKURDI, BENUE STATE 

FRN V. DONALD ANAGERIDE & ANOR.

64

K/ICPC02/2016

FRN V. RABIU T. WADA

65

FHC/ABJ/CR/288/2015-FEDERAL HIGH COURT ABUJA 

FRN V. YEMI ARIS OLANIRE 

66

CR/136/2017- FCT HIGH COURT 

FRN V. IBRAHIM HASSAN 

67

FHC/A1/59C/2013

FRN V. HENRY ALOR AND ANOR

68

FCT/HC/CR/2014

FRN V. YUSUF AGABI & 3 ORS.

69

KB/HC/27C/2017

FRN V (1) ALH. GARBA KAMBA (2) MOHAMMED TUNGA (3) ALH SAIDU DAKINGARI

70

FCT/HC/CR/2003-FCT HIGH COURT 9

FRN V. MOHAMMED  ALI BALOGUN 

71

ZMS/GS/53C/2015

FRN V. SANI AHMED YERIMA & 3 ORS.

72

HU/36C/2015

FRN V. EZE BOB UBIARU

73

CR/78/2014-COURT 4, MAITAMA,FCT

FRN V.  VS. AMINU BELLO SULEIMAN 

74

CR/136/15-FCT HIGH COURT, MAITAMA, COURT 4 

FRN VS. ADEOLU ADEYANJU 

75

CR/276/2016-COURT 19, APO

FRN VS. MAJOR SAM 

76

HC/11C/2016-HIGH COURT 2, CALABAR

FRN VS MICHAEL OKPO & 1 OTHER 

77

HC/65C/2016-CROSS RIVER STATE

FRN VS. DR. ITAM ABANG 

78

CR/287/2017 & CR/37/2018-FCT HIGH COURT NO 16 JABI & FEDERAL HIGH COURT NO. 10

FRN VS. ALIYU SANDA MAIMUNA 

79

PLD/J10C/2017-PLATEAU STATE HIGH COURT 5, JOS

FRN VS. ISTIFANUS MWANSAT & 7 ORS 

80

CR/92/2018-COURT 37, ZUBA

FRN VS. DR. OBARO & 2 ORS 

EFCC

81

FHC/ABJ/CR/181/2016

FRN V AHMADU UMAR (ALIAS RT. HON. AMADU FINTIRI)

82

FHC/ABJ/CR/148/2016

FRN V EDIDIONG & ORS

83

FHC/L/280C/16

FRN V. AIR MARSHAL AMOSU  NUNAYO & 10 ORS

84

FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2016

FRN V OLAJIDE OMOKORE & 5 ORS.

85

FHC/L/135C/2017

FRN VS. MUHAMMED DELE BELGOE SAN & ORS

86

LD/2514C/16

FRN V. RICKY TARFA (SAN)

87

LD/3671C/2016

FRN V HON. JUSTICE RITA NGOZI OFILI AJUMOGOBIA & ANOR

88

FHC/IB/26C/2017

FRN VS OLOYE JUMOKE AKINJIDE & 2 ORS 

89

FHC/L/251C/16

FRN V NENADI ESTHER USMAN, FEMI FANI KAYODE & 2 ORS

90

FHC/L/106C/2017

FRN V CHRISTIAN NWOSU AND ORS 

91

FHC/L/337C/16

FRN V WARIP AMOWEI EMMANUEL DUDAFA & ORS

92

FHC/L/238C/2016

FRN V WARIP AMOWEI EMMANUEL DUDAFA & ANOR.

93

FHC/L/31C/2016

FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 11 ORS

94

FHC/L/553C/2016

FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 11 ORS

95

FHC/511C/2016

FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 6 ORS

96

LD/217C/15

FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM, MAJOR GENERAL EMMANUEL ATEWE & ORS 

97

LD/218C/15

FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 6 ORS

98

FHC/L/149/16

BABA JARUNA JAURO & 2 ORS

99

FHC/L/148C/16

FRN V CALISTUS & 3 ORS

100

FHC/GM/33C/2011

FRN V ALHAJI DANJUMA GOJE & 4 ORS

101

HOS/34C/2017

FRN V PROFESSOR ANTHONY ELUJOBA, JOSEPHINE ADERONKE AKEREDOLU

102

I/5EFCC/2011

FRB V OTUNBA ALAO-AKALA & ORS

103

AK/4C/2017

FRN V ADEBIYI G. DARAMOLA, EMMANUEL AYODEJI ORESEGUN

104

AB/EFCC/03C/2016

FRN V SENATOR ADESEYE OGUNLEWE, PROF. OLUSOLA OYEOLE, MOSES OLUSOLA ILESANMI

105

NSHC/EFCC/2C/2017

FRN V DR. MAUZU BABANGIDA ALIYU ORS 

106

FHC/ABJ/CR/71/2017

FRN V DR MUAZU BABANGIDA & ANOR

107

FHC/ABJ/CR/43/2017

FRN V ANDREW YAKUBU 

108

FHC/ABJ/CR/329/2015

FRN V SULE LAMIDO & ORS.

109

AB/EFCC/02/11

FRN V GBENGA DANIEL 

110

SS/33C/2009

FRN V ATTAHIRU BAFARAWA & ORS.

111

FHC/ABJ/CR/297/2015

FRN V STEPHEN ORONSANYE & ORS.

112

FHC/ABJ/CR/82/2013

FRN V DR. SANI TEIDI SHAIBU & ORS.

113

FHC/09C/2007

FRN V CHIMAROKE NNAMANI & ORS.

114

FHC/L/336C/08

FRN V RASHEED LADOJA 

115

FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2015

FRN V BELLO ABBA MOHAMMED & ORS

116

FHC/ABJ/CR/46/2016

FRN V AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ALEX S. BADEH & IYALIKAM NIGERIA LTD

117

FHC/ABJ/CR/362/2015

FRN V GABRIEL SUSWAM & ANOR

118

FHC/ABJ/CR/380/2015

FRN V DR. RAYMOND DOKPESI & ANOR

119

FCT/CR/42/2015

FRN V BASHIR YUGUDA & 5 ORS.

120

FCT/CR/43/2015

FRN V COL. MOHAMMED SAMBO DASUKI & 4 ORS.

123

EHC/74C/2017

FRN V INNOCENT AZUBIKE UMEZULIKE 

124

FHC/ABJ/CR/56/07

FRN V ORJI UZOR KALU & ORS.

125

FHC/ABJ/CR/86/07

FRN V SAMINU TURAKI & ORS.

126

FCT/CR/64/2012

FRN V ESAI DANGABAR & 7 ORS.

127

FHC/LF/CR/34/2011

FRN V ALIYU AKWE DOMA & 2 ORS.

128

FHC/ABJ/CR/293/2015

FRN V MURTALA NYAKO & ORS.

129

FHC/ABJ/CR/05/16

FRN V OLISA METUH & ANOR.

130

FCT/HC/20/16

FRN V AIR VICE MARSHAL OLUTAYO OGUNTOYIBO

131

FHC/ABJ/CR/92/2016

FRN V AIR VICE MARSHAL MOHAMMED DIKKO UMAR

132

CR/182/2016

FRN V AVM. ALKALI MOHAMMED MAMU

133

FHC/ABJ/CR/113/2016

FRN V ROBERT AZIBOLA & 2 ORS.

134

FCT/CR/177/2017

FRN V SENATOR BALA MOHAMMED 

135

FHC/ABJ/CR/141/16

FRN V EMEKA MBA & ORS

136

KTH/34C/2016

FRN V IBRAHIM SHEHU SHEMA & 3 ORS.

137

FHC/ABJ/CR/186/2016

FRN V AVM MARSHAL TONY OMENYI AND ANOR

138

FHC/ABJ/CR/42/2016

FRN V ABBA MORO & ORS 

139

FHC/ABJ/CR/224/2016

FRN V ASHINZE & 8 ORS.

140

CR/210/16

FRN V VICE AD. JIBRIN & 3 ORS.

141

FHC/ABJ/CR/142/16

FRN V OLUGBENGA OBADINA AND ANOR.

 

NDLEA

142

FCH/L65/18

FRN V IGAN EGHEOSA

143

FHC/244C/12

FRN V. ADEGBOYEGA AYOBAMI ADENIJI

144

FHC/AWK/37C/2015

FHC/ AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE 

FRN V IKEJIAKU SYLVESTER CHUKWUNWENDU & 3 ORS

145

FHC/EN/CR/53/2015

ENUGU, ENUGU STATE 

FRN V EDDIE IFEANYICHUKWU DAYSON & 3 ORS

146

FHC/AK/56C/2015-

FHC AKURE, ONDO STATE 

FRN V AUGUSTINE FRIDAY USIFO & ANOR 

147

FHC/L/519C/2015-

FHC LAGOS

FRN V UBA HARRIS ALAEKWE & 13 ORS

148

FHC/ASB/21C/2016

FHC V ANTHONY CHUKWUEMEKA UMOLU & 8 ORS (INCLUDING FOUR MEXICANS)

149

FHC/L/232C/2016-

FHC, LAGOS

FRN V JOHN VINCENT ARINZE 

150

FHC/AK/CS/60C/2017-

FHC, AKURE, ONDO STATE

EXPARTE APPLICATION (SUSPECT AT LARGE SINCE JAN. 2016) 

151

FHC/AK/34C/2017-

FHC, AKURE, ONDO STATE

FRN V ESUABOM JOHNSON & ERIC AKINYIMIKA

152

FHC/L/311C/2017-

FHC, LAGOS

FRN V MUONEKE JOHNPAUL IFEANYI & 3 ORS

153

FRN V OGBEGBU GOODLUCK & ORS 

154

FHC/L/483C/2017-

FHC, LAGOS

FRN V EZE REMUGUS RAPURUCHUKWU & 4 ORS

155

FCH/L/235C/17

FRN V ONOWU CHUKWUKA ISAAC 


