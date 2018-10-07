Prayer-answering God

By Muoka Lazarus

EVERY prayer that has been made with a repentant and broken heart both in the Bible and present day assuredly received attention from the Lord and if you key into such prayers the Lord will answer you today.

This is because one of the effects of believing on the Lord Jesus is that we have the assurance that our prayers will be answered when we pray alright, that is in accordance with His will. The will of God is the rule, not only of things to be done by us, but also of those things which we crave of God to do for us.

And those things must not conflict with His will. When we pray for anything in obedience to God’s will, and with submission to His will, we know that we have the petit-ions that we ask of Him.

II Chronicles 7:13-15 says: “If I shut up Heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”.

No evil comes upon individ-uals or nations without the permission and control of God; and He is able and ready, when they are duly humbled, to re-move it and manifest to-wards them new tokens of His favour. God has promised to answer the prayers of His people at any time it is made, either in times of disease, sickness, famine, pestilence, or perhaps war.

God is long suffering, and of tender mercy and ever ready to receive a backsliding soul when he returns to Him. But the person must amend all his doings, and have a contrite spirit, for the Lord doesn’t deny mercy for the broken hearted and those with contrite spirit, for these are essential charact-eristics of true repentance that gives impetus to answers of prayers.

Judges 6:1-4 says, “And the children of Israel did evil in the sight of the LORD: and the LORD delivered them into the hand of Midian seven years. And the hand of Midian pre-vailed against Israel: and be-cause of the Midianites the children of Israel made them the dens which are in the mount-ains, and caves, and strong holds.

And so it was, when Israel had sown, that the Midianites came up, and the Amalekites, and the children of the east, even they came up against them; And they encamped against them, and destroyed the increase of the earth, till thou come unto Gaza, and left no sustenance for Israel, neither sheep, nor ox, nor ass”.

God had promised to increase Israel as the sand on the sea shore but their sin hampered this promise and diminished them, and then their enemies who were inferior to them, overpowered and pre-vailed against them.

But the moment they realized their error and humbly cried unto the Lord, He answered and sent them a deliverer. In their con-dition they remembered that they have God whom they have offended and when the Lord saw the brokenness and humi-lity of their hearts, their peni-tence He sent them a deliverer in the person of Gideon to free them from their bondage.

No matter the ugliness of your situation or how long you have been in that situation, I want you to believe that if only you will humble and cry unto the Lord God, He will answer your prayers in Jesus name.

God is a prayer answering God, whenever a real child or the people of God pray the Lord will answer and if it tarries He will surely answer.