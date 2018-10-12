Police foil robberies in Lagos, arrest 3

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

Two suspected members of a robbery gang that attacked some auto parts dealers at Fashola Estate have been arrested, with four reams, tyres and batteries of Ford Explorer recovered.

During preliminary investigation, one of the suspects, Seun Suleiman, 31, was discovered to have just been released from Olokouta Prison in Ondo State.

Suleiman, said to have relocated to Lagos, joined members of another robbery gang that stormed the estate at about 12.30p.m., last Saturday.

It was gathered that they had succeeded in packing some of the spare parts into their operational vehicle, when a joint team of operatives from the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, F-SARS, and Rapid Respond Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command, stormed the scene.

On sighting the operatives, other members of the gang took to their heels, leaving Suleiman and Lekan Olaoluwa, 24, to their fate.

During interrogation, Suleiman said he got N50,000 from a friend and bought one of the guns recovered from him in Badagry area of Lagos, with which he and Olaoluwa had been robbing at Saka Tinubu and some parts of Lagos Island, before their arrest.

Parading the suspects before journalists, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said one locally-made pistol and a cut-to-size single-barreled gun were recovered from them.

Edgal, who stated that investigation was still ongoing with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the gang, disclosed that five other suspected robbery gang members were also arrested in foiled robbery operations in different areas of the state.

His words: “One of those arrested was Alexander Oluaseyi, who claimed to be a student of Kogi State University, but was rusticated by the school authorities due to cult activities.

“The suspect and members of his gang were robbing shop owners along St. Saviour Street, Okota, Lagos, when operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau and FSARS stormed the scene.

“One cut-to-size double-barreled gun and two live cartridges were recovered from him.”