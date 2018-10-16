Police arrest 4 robbery suspects, recover guns

The Jigawa Police Command on Tuesday, said it had arrested four suspected armed robbers in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bala Senchi, announced this at a news conference in Dutse, and said that the suspects had been terrorizing residents of the locality.

Senchi said that operatives of the command’s Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) arrested the suspects on Sept. 26, following a tip-off from reliable sources.

He said that four of the gang members who escaped arrest would be brought to justice, adding that their alleged offence contravened Sections 96 and 296 of the penal code law.

Senchi added that the gang was responsible for several robbery attacks on Ranbazau, Yadda and Sara villages in the area, where they carted away cash and property.

He listed some of the items recovered from the suspects as two locally-made guns and two AK 47 rifles.

The police boss appealed to the public to continue to furnish the command with information that would help in clamping down criminals in the state. He assured that all information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

“The command will also continue to bring to book criminals to maintain the serene atmosphere of the state,” he added