Plateau killings: Shun biases, JNI charges security agencies

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Jama’at Nasril Islam, JNI, has urged Nigerian security agencies to shun all forms of biases and discriminations in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

In a press statement issued by JNI, through its secretary general, Abubakar Aliyu in Kaduna apparently against the recent development over the whereabout of an Army General in Plateau state, called on the government to set up a commission of inquiry over the remote cause(s) and proffer far reaching solutions and implement them on the unfortunate reoccurrences of crisis on the Plateau.

Condemning the killings in Plateau state, JNI requested that government should go beyond mere condemnation of incessant killings, saying the government should act swiftly in restoring law and order, especially in troubled areas.

The body called on Government and the Nigerian Army not to be deterred on the professional search for Major General I. M. Alkali, urging that whosoever is found wanting on his abduction and/or murder should be brought to book.

“The Nigerian Army is strongly called upon to continue to investigate the matter and we call on the people of Plateau state to cooperate accordingly,” adding that, “government should decisively act against some prominent ethnic chauvinists and religious bigots who are working hands in gloves in fanning the embers of ethno-religious polarisation in the state, as well as in Nigeria.”

It also called on the Plateau state government to be more proactive in saving the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.

“In this respect, all ponds in Lafendeng, Dura Du District, and/or human abattoirs within Riyom, Heipang and Kassa in Barikin Ladi axis should be uncovered, including their criminal hideouts. Nigeria and Nigerians would be shocked over the startling revelations that would come out of the exercise.”

And committed experts of Demobilisation, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) should be involved in mopping-up arms from all and sundry on the Plateau. Afterwards anyone found with arms should be treated as a criminal.