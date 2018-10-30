Physically challenged to immortalise Achebe

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE association of People Living with Disabilities in the South East zone, under the auspices of Initiative for Eradication of Poverty and Employment of the Disabled, IFEPED, said the group would immortalise late Professor Chinua Achebe.

Achebe, a renowned author, was disabled before his death, following an accident.

Addressing reporters at Uruagu, Nnewi during the launch of the campaign yesterday, president and founder of the group, Mr. Victor Clifford said the physically challenged decided to immortalize late Achebe as a literary icon from Anambra State who made a great impact in the literary world.

Kaduna Crisis: Airforce deploys Special Forces, Surveillance Aircraft

He explained that the group would set up a platform called ‘Chinua Achebe Literary Writers’ for the purposes of forming a group of writers amongst the physically challenged, who would assist one another in writing of books, editing, publication and book launch.

Judge urges writers to address societal issues in literary works

Also to be honoured, according to Clifford, is the late Chimezie Nwizu, who was, until his death, leader of people living with disabilities in Orlu, Imo State.