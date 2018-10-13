Breaking News
Photos: Davido, girlfriend Chioma visit Atiku

Davido, Nigerian music star, today posted on his Twitter handle a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido and Atiku Abubakar

Davido thanked the former vice-president for hosting him and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland saying ‘Thank You for having us sir’.

The photo one would say put an end to the reports that Davido and Chioma’s relationship was heating the rock.

