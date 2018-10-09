P&G wins safety, health standards award

Procter and Gamble (P&G), leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods Company in Nigeria and makers of Pampers and Ariel, has received the National Development Safety and Health Award as a testament to the Company’s strict adherence to proper safety and health practices.

The Award, a joint initiative of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) is aimed at rewarding safe workplace practices and promoting effective occupational safety and health standards (OSH) in the workplace while enhancing the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA), 2010.

P&G’s Ibadan Plant was recognized and awarded for its high OSH standards after a thorough audit was carried out by NECA and NSITF early this year. At the plant, products are prepared in an environmentally responsible manner; 100% renewable materials are used for all products’ packaging, the plant is powered by 100% renewable energy and there is zero waste to landfill.

Commenting on the meritorious award, P&G Ibadan Plant Manager, Segun Olujimi said, “We follow rigorous safety and quality standards because we not only want to serve our customers with superior products, we also want to do so in the safest and most hygienic conditions possible. We are also obsessed with health and safety because we want our employees to feel safe at work while performing at their peak

Furthermore, we recognize that a safe environment contributes immensely to a sustainable business and that is why our activities are carried out in a manner that protects the environment. It is essential for every organization to adopt a safety culture; and the benefits for the environment, staff and for the business will be worth the effort”.

“We are thankful for this recognition from NECA and NSITF and we are determined to continue to employ only quality and safe standards in all our operations” Olujimi added.

The Safe Workplace Intervention Programme is a periodic occupational safety and health audit of employers to establish the level of compliance within the national OSH standards. Every year, an award ceremony is held to reward OSH compliant companies and improve the capacity of less compliant companies through donation of safety infrastructure. This year’s award will take place on the 24th of October in Lagos.