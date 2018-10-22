PDP tasks Buhari on suspended NHIS boss

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on why he has been protective of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Professor Usman Yusuf who has been in news in recent times for alleged financial scam.

The party said with Monday’s “forceful repression” of Yusuf by the NHIS Governing Council over corruption allegation and abuse of office; it has become clear that a cabal in the Presidency is directly complicit in the NHIS fraud and is seeking every means to ensure a cover up.

The NHIS boss was in July, 2017 suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole over alleged gross misconduct and corrupt practices, only for President Buhari, upon his return to the country in February, 2018 from vacation to reinstate him while he was still a guest of the anti- graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party expressed worry over what it called the deliberate cover up and protection of a man alleged to have soiled his hands.

“Why is the Presidency protecting an official of government openly indicted for corruption? What is the Presidency trying to conceal by ensuring that Professor Yusuf remains the Executive Secretary after his indictment?

“Why is the Presidency vehemently opposed to any form of investigation on the activities of NHIS under Yusuf? Is it true that there are fears in the Presidency that an investigation will expose the alleged involvement of individuals close to the President in the reported fraud in the scheme?

“While the PDP describes as reprehensible that an administration which prides itself as fighting corruption will continue to provide official cover for its officials indicted of corruption, the party urges Nigerians to continue to hold President Buhari responsible for the corruption in NHIS, as well as the siphoning of trillions of naira from various agencies, under his watch,” the statement read.