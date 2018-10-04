PDP Sen primaries: Akpan, Ekpene, Eyakenyi emerge flag bearers in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—AKWA Ibom State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday witnessed a peaceful conduct of the senatorial primary across the three senatorial districts of Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and Eket senatorial districts of the state.

Voting by delegates started about 5pm at Uyo township stadium.

The contenders for the senate seat were Ide Owodiong, Ikpe James Obong both from Ibesikpo Asutan local government area, Usenobong Akpabio and a former state lawmaker and the sitting senator seeking second term re-election, Bassey Albert Akpan.

At the end of the exercise, Usenobong Akpabio scored 131 votes; Ide Owodiong, 36 votes; Arc Ubom Umoh scored zero votes, while Ikpe James Obong scored 18 votes. Bassey Albert Akpan who emerged flag bearer of Uyo senatorial district scored 898 votes.

A member of the national electoral committee from Abuja, Mr. Arthur Nwankwo, declared Akpan as the winner of the PDP Uyo senatorial primary.

Akpan in his acceptance speech, appreciated the delegates and promised that he will not disappoint them . “I reaffirm my commitment to reciprocate this love you have shown me today. In this contest, there is no winner and there is no loser”, he stressed.

For Akwa Ibom south (Eket senatorial district), Mrs Akon Eyakenyi, a former Commissioner, Commerce and Industry, scored 1,175 votes to emerge winner, Ekpenyong Ntekim, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, scored 246 votes while Mrs. Comfort Bassey scored 1 vote.

However Dr. Chris Ekpene, who stood unopposed for the Senate seat scored 1,240 votes to officially emerge the flag bearer of Ikot Ekpne senatorial district (Akwa Ibom North West, while 10 votes were voided.