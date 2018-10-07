PDP Presidential Primaries : Fellow aspirants congratulate Atiku

Emmanuel Aziken

AS former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 presidential election some of the aspirants he contested against came congratulate him.

At 11:55 Some of the aspirants came as a group to congratulate Atiku immediately he overshot the 700 mark that put his lead unassailable!

Among them were David Mark, Ahmed Makarfi, Jonah Jang.

The stadium is enlivened with shouts of Atiku, Atiku amidst drum beats.