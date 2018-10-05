PDP presidential primaries: Bafarawa tasks delegates on conduct

Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday charged delegates on electoral decency in their quest over who will fly the party’s flag.

Bafarawa gave the charge at a news conference in Port Harcourt, ahead of the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for Oct. 6 in the port town.

He urged delegates not to allow themselves to be bought over with money but to use their positions to ensure that the most credible aspirant emerged winner.

He said “ahead of the convention that will see the emergence of the Presidential flag bearer of our great party the PDP tomorrow, I urge delegates to vote for aspirants of their choice without any pressure.”

The aspirant said delegates had important role to play in the choice of who would emerge as the flag bearer of the party and so should uphold the trust built in them by their various constituencies.

Bafarawa, who expressed confidence in the National Convention Committee to conduct peaceful and credible presidential primary, added that “I am hopeful to emerge as Presidential flag bearer of PDP.”

He said he had demonstrated good leadership qualities that would help him to achieve his mission of transforming the country, noting, however, that he was ready to support whoever emerged winner in the primary election.

