PDP lawmakers stage walk-out, as Reps consider Electoral Amendment Bill

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—House of Representatives was, yesterday, thrown into a rowdy session, following consideration of Electoral Amendment Bill, which divided members.

Trouble started when Section 16 of the bill, which has to do with the card reader was raised for consideration at the Committee of the Whole, chaired by Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yussuff.

This development made some PDP lawmakers to quietly walk out of the chamber to register their grievance.

As soon as the chairman of the Committee on Electoral and Political Party Matters, Aishatu Dukku, read the motion, presiding officer, Lasun, informed his colleagues of the importance of the bill and demanded their prompt attention.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to the bill, pointing out some issues which necessitated the effort of the lawmakers to take another look at it.

The clause indicates that the presiding officer shall use a smart card reader or any other technological device that may be prescribed by the commission for accreditation of voters, to verify, confirm or authenticate particulars of the voter in the manner prescribed by the commission.

Gabriel-Africa Onyenweife from Anambra State, Dan Asuquo from Cross River State and Ossai Nicholas Ossai from Delta State were among the contributors, who kicked against the inclusion of the clause, especially the aspect which says “any other technological device that may be prescribed by the commission,” saying it will give the electoral body the room to change the process when it suited it.

But Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the clause was necessary because it would give the electoral body the opportunity to introduce any other technological device to conduct elections without recourse to the National Assembly for another amendment.

The clause also says where the card reader fails to function, the presiding officer is expected to replace it within three hours to the end of voting. Where that is not possible, the electoral body will conduct a fresh election within 24 hours.

Also Clause 17 says where nomination of an elected candidate is nullified by the court and a notice of appeal against the decision is given within the stipulated period for appeal, the elected candidate shall,not withstanding the contrary decision of the court, remain in office, pending the determination of the appeal.

Going by the new law, it is now an offence for any political party to present an unqualified candidate to the commission and where that happens, the erring party shall pay a fine of N5 million.

After the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the session put the matter to a voice vote and ruled in favour of the amendment, some PDP members who opposed it left the chambers immediately.