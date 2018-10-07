PDP gives return tickets to Tambuwal, Saraki, Kwankwanso

There were indications Sunday that three of the major losers in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP nomination convention may have been rewarded with return tickets in their present positions.



Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso it was gathered last night have been gifted tickets for the Sokoto governorship, Kwara Central and Kano Central Senatorial positions respectively.

The tickets were given to them after the names previously listed for the above positions were dropped.