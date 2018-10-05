PDP convention: Bayelsa delegates’ll adopt common position —Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has said that delegates of the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would adopt a common position and cast their votes en bloc for the candidate with courage and capacity to restructure Nigeria.

Dickson, who made the assertion yesterday during a meeting with stakeholders of the party in Yenagoa, said the state and the entire Ijaw nation would only vote for a candidate who is ready to promote mutual respect for all Nigerians.

The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, said the Ijaw nation would support anyone who will give the Ijaw equal opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

He said: “Why I have assembled you all is about the position that we will all take as a state and the entire Ijaw nation. All the delegates will vote at the PDP Presidential Convention as a bloc. No vote will be lost because the 2019 general election is a very serious election for our people.

“I have made it clear to the party and the panel that we don’t want violence. The exercise in our state has gone on fairly smoothly. And, I condemn those who shot guns yesterday at the Sports Complex and at Ogbia Town.

“When people take laws into their hands and do what is wrong, there are consequences and those consequences must flow irrespective of who is concerned. And when the consequences come, people should not read meanings. When the law takes its course, they will now be looking for people to blame.”