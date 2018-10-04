PDP Convention: Bafarawa’s camp feeds 6000 delegates

The Bafarawa Support Alliance Group (BSAG) has commenced the feeding of not less than 6000 delegates in Port Harcourt for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Convention.

This is part of efforts to woo delegates to support Bafarawa in the upcoming Presidential Ptimary of the PDP.

National Chairman of the Support Group, Dr Frank Osagie, told newsmen on Thursday that the group would be visiting delegates in their hotels and other locations to deliver food and drinks to them.

According to Osagie, the welfare of the delegates in Port Harcourt was very paramount and it was in the realization of the importance that the group mandate itself to commence the duty.

He said that the group had commenced the delivery of food and drinks to delegates at some hotels while calling on those yet to benefit to identify with the group.

He added that the group’s decision to embark on such important assignment was in realization of the fact that Bafarawa was the best candidate to fly the party’s ticket and the most likely to emerge winner of the primary election.

The BASG chairman further commended the PDP for its recent assurance to party faithful that a mechanism had been put in place to ensure a level playing ground for all the aspirants.

He said Bafarawa had earlier visited all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to consult with the party delegates who assured him of their votes.

According to him, Bafarawa’s integrity and clean political record distinguished him from other aspirants.

Osagie added that the former governor had left more than N12 billion in the state’s treasury which his predecessor had used to consolidate on his achievements for eight years.

He appealed to the delegates to make a wise choice by voting Bafarawa whose credentials and integrity had been tested and proven and who was acceptable to every religion, region and tribe.

Osagie said wrestling power from the current APC-led administration would be much easier if Bafarawa flew the party’s flag in 2019.