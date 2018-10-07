PDP attributes presidential primary success to adherence to democratic rules, transparency, fairness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the success of it’s just-concluded presidential primary election had demonstrated it’s strict adherence to democratic rules, principles of transparency and fairness.

The former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the PDP Presidential ticket with 1532 votes to defeat other contestants including Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State who came second with 693 votes, and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who placed third with 317 votes.

The result was announced by Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman PDP 2018 Special National Convention Planning Committee, at the end of the party’s convention on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

The party made the remark in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the success showed that citizens, irrespective of their individual and group interests, were capable of holding peaceful and credible elections that met global standards.

“Simply put, in the PDP Presidential primary, every vote counted.

“We invite the whole world to note that the PDP conducted its presidential primary and a clear winner, Atiku Abubakar, emerged, without any form of disagreements or reliance on heavy security.

“This shows that Nigerians are peaceful, orderly and desirous of credible processes at all levels of political engagement.

Ologbondiyan restated PDP’s determination to dismantle rigging machinery and return credible processes in all spheres of Nigeria national life.