Pay our salary arrears, teachers beg Rivers govt

By Davies Iheamnachor

Primary and secondary school teachers in Rivers State have pleaded with the state government to pay the salary arrears of its members.

The Rivers State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, also urged the state government to fulfill its promises to teachers.

In a 10-point demand read by its state chairman, Mr. Nkpogene Lucky, in Port Harcourt, the union said they were mild in approaching the issues that concerned their welfare.

The statement reads: “Let me say it loud that the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Rivers State wing still has teeth to bite and should not be taken for granted or pushed to the wall.

“How come teachers will be begging for promotion and other staturory rights since 2009?

“The other demands of the union include financial implementation of verified promotions of teachers for 2009 and 2010, payment of outstanding salaries of February and March 2016 to affected teachers, payment of rural area allowance to teachers, the release of promotion letters for 2011, 20112 and 2013 teachers under the senior secondary schools board and payment of pensions and gratuities to retired teachers.’’