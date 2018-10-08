Party chieftain dies at Ogun APC primaries

He died immediately he was hit with charm—Eyewitness

He collapsed while on queue, died in hospital—Police

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State reportedly died after being allegedly hit by a charm during senatorial, House of Representatives and state House Assembly primaries in the state, yesterday.

The deceased, identified as Jimoh Salami, a supporter of one of the House of Assembly aspirants in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, died on the spot after being hit.

According to an eyewitness, trouble erupted when some political thugs, said to be loyal to a particular aspirant, invaded the venue of the legislative primary to manipulate the outcome of the election.

The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the deceased tried to resist the hoodlums’ move, but was hit on the chest with an object suspected to be a charm and died instantly.

Contacted, spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the death of Salami.

He, however, said the deceased was not hit with any charm, but collapsed while on the queue and later died at the hospital, where he was rushed to.