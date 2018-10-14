Otobrisie promises quality representation for Ethiope East

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Ethiope East in the Delta State House of Assembly, John Otobrise, has promised the people of the constituency quality representation when elected.

Otobrise who pulled 227 votes out of a total of 328 votes to defeat Edafe Omovosa and Godstime Oshebruku, that had 73 and 6 votes respectively, as announced by the Returning Officer, Monday Oyeghe of the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led executive, also applauded the delegates for voting for him.

Speaking on the outcome of the exercise, Otobrise said: “I saw the victory coming because I know I am a man who is loved by the people and a grassroots politician to the core.

“I commend the delegates of Ethiope East APC for standing by me in my first electoral sojourn as I want to also use this opportunity to assure them that when elected, they should expect standard infrastructural development and all-involving representation that will attract dividends of democracy to the area.

“On the leadership tussle leading to the factionalization of the party, I want to assure them that in no distant time, a verdict from the court would be delivered in favour of the Ogodo-led executive and the matter finally put to rest.”