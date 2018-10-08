Osunbor heads APC Primaries Appeal C’ttee

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has inaugurated a National Appeal Committee for the Party’s recently-conducted presidential, governorship and legislative primary elections.



The National Appeal Committee which was inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja is headed by a former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor. Others are Mike Ugwa (Secretary), Alh. Musa Gwadabe, Bashorun Reuben Famuyibo and Alh. Abdulrahman Adamu.

The inauguration of the committee came on the heels of complaints by some aspirants who accused the party leadership of deliberately delaying the process as a ploy to frustrate aggrieved aspirants and make their petitions belated.

The Independent National Electoral Comission INEC had earlier asked parties to work according to its guidelines, stating that the conduct of all party primaries and resolution of disputes must be concluded by October 7.

“The Commission wishes to restate that the conduct of the primaries and resolution of all disputes arising therefrom must be concluded on or before the 7th of October, 2018 as earlier published in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 general elections.

“The last day for submission of lists of their sponsored candidates (Form CF002) and personal particulars (Form CF001) remains 18th of October 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly, and 2nd of November for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly. The Commission states further that it will only accept the list of candidates submitted by the National Chairman and National Secretary”, INEC had said.