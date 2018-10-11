Osun Poly collaborates with US to boost agric

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Osun State Polytechnic, Iree has disclosed its partnership with the United State of America, USA, to boost agricultural technology in the institution. The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Jacob Agboola, disclosed this after a facility tour and press conference heralding the combined 6th convocation of the institution.According to Agboola, the institution has acquired 117 acres of land in Oogogo to ensure the success of the proposed College of Agriculture.He noted that the college would be an addition to the main campus in Iree and the School of Part-time programmes in Koko, all in Osun State.

The institution promised to intensify efforts towards sustaining the standard already achieved in the area of vocational skills acquisition.“The institution’s collaboration with USAID/WINROCK and NATEN has facilitated the training and retraining of staff in Agricultural and Library Education with eight volunteers from United States of America at different times.Our drive towards promoting the education policy on vocational skills acquisition has continued to be intensified by the establishment of Entrepreneurial Education Centre, where all our students are made to acquire skills in various trades.The centre is equipped with facilities for practical training in printing, fashion designing, block-making, hairdressing, tying and dying, bakery, confectionary, soapmaking, sachet water production and bead works”.

Agboola also disclosed that the institution is among those in the country with the highest number of accredited courses adding that it initially took off with eight programmes in two faculties at Pre-ND, ND and HND but had increased to 42 programmes, 39 of which have received full accreditation while two are on resource accreditation.Listing the achievements of the institution over the years, Agboola added that the vision of the institution is to be a centre for the acquisition of modern technology and producing graduates with knowledge and skill.

According to him, “The institution secured re-accreditation for 38 programmes in 2016 and fresh accreditation for National Diploma programmes in Arts and Design, Welding and Fabrication and Agricultural and Bio-environmental Technology. The present administration has gotten rid of certificate racketeering as the institution’s admission process is now transparent and devoid of any shady deals. The institution has acquired and fully paid for 117 acres of land in Oogogo as its third campus.This is in addition to the main campus and the school of Part-Time programmes in Koko. This campus is serving as the College of Agriculture, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree. There’s also a modern auditorium of 500 seating capacity, enhanced health center, Arts and Design complex, a library complex with e-library facilities among others.”