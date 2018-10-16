Osun gov poll: Police, APC trying to distract me — Adeleke

…as PDP files petition against Oyetola’s victory

OSOGBO — THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Tuesday, accused the police of conniving with the All Progressives Congress, APC, to stop him from retrieving his stolen mandate.

In a statement, Adeleke said there is a plot to harass and intimidate him in order to disrupt the commencement of his petition before the election tribunal.

Adeleke said the examination malpractice allegation is politically motivated.

His words: “The police is in collusion with the APC in the plot to implicate me on trumped-up charges as a way of disrupting the commencement of our petitions before the Election Petition Tribunal.

“Their plan was originally to arrest me before the election so that I won’t be able to effectively participate at the governorship election but the court order and interventions stopped the evil agenda.

“Now that the APC knew the game is up and the stolen mandate is about to be retrieved, the party in collusion with the police has perfected a fresh plot to distract, harass and intimidate me.

“Nigerians are aware that the so-called examination case is politically motivated. The public is aware of the many intimidation and attacks I have been subjected to before, during and now after the election. We stand by the people and we will not surrender their mandate to anti-democratic forces.”

PDP files petition

Meanwhile, the PDP in Osun State, yesterday, filed a petition against the victory of the governorship candidate of the APC, Mr ‘Gboyega Oyetola, who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

State chairman of the party, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, who led other party chieftains filed the petition yesterday evening.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after filing the petition at the premises of Osun State High Court, in Osogbo, Adagunodo, who was flanked by the former Osun State Attorney General, Mr. Niyi Owolade and other chieftains of PDP, said his party has valid grounds to challenge the victory of the APC candidate.

He said: “We are keeping all that under wraps. Our legal team is working so hard to ensure diligent prosecution.”

The party, which described the matter of certificate forgery involving the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Adeleke, pending before an Abuja High Court as “diversionary”, expressed confidence in the judiciary to dispense justice in Adeleke’s favour.