Osun Election: Protesters are mentally unstable – Aregbesola

As Ganduje presents Osun governor-elect to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has described those protesting against the result of Osun State governorship election as being mentally unstable.



Recall that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus were among the PDP leaders that staged a protest against the outcome of the election at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja.

Governor Aragbesola stated this on Friday, while briefing State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, behind closed-doors.

Meanwhile Chairman of the APC Governorship Election Campaign in Osun State and Governor of Kano State, Umaru Ganduje and Governor Aragbesola have formally presented the Governor-elect of the Osun Election, Gboyega Oyetola to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governors also thanked the President for his support in the election.

