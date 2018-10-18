Osinbajo to kick-off entrepreneurship forum

By Yinka Kolawole

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will lead other national and international dignitaries to declare open the 5th edition of the four-day entrepreneurship capacity-building summit kicking off next Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Abuja.

Tagged ‘The Kingdom Summit’, the event whose Lagos edition will start the following day, Friday and end on Sunday, October 28, is an annual non-denominational International Marketplace Economics and Leadership Conference which seeks to promote the understanding of God’s principles for the marketplace. This year’s Summit has as its theme, ‘Empowering the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs’

Speaking on the activities lined up for the Summit, Director General, Budget office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, who is leading other organizers to champion the cause of knowledge-driven approach in the nation’s entrepreneurship and market space, said there will be at least 20 other speakers at the event, including Brett Johnson who is President of Institute for Innovation, Integration & Impact, a Silicon Valley Think-Tank.

Akabueze stated: “This year’s summit is particularly important in view of the need to build young entrepreneurs with strong penchant for corporate governance principles that will give new direction to our efforts to achieve inclusive growth and sustainable development of our economy.

“In addition, the Kingdom Summit is launching the Goshen Impact Fund, which is being established to provide mentorship, capacity building and business incubation to upcoming entrepreneurs that have innovative and credible business value propositions, and who sign up to our governing principles.”