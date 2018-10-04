Organised labour to FG: Release withdrawn Bayelsa Paris Club refund

By Emem Idio

Following the Federal Government’s recall of the Paris Club Refund belonging to Bayelsa State, the organised labour in the state has called on the government to release N24.16 billion belonging to the state.

It said the state government had shown commitment to pay all outstanding arrears in the state, adding that workers were eagerly waiting to be paid.

In a joint statement in Yenagoa yesterday, state chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, John Ndiomu, Trade Union Congress, TUC, Tari Dounana and Joint Negotiation Council, JNC, Eke Yeladou, demanded the release of the fund.

The statement reads: “We appreciate the Federal Government for its efforts to ensure that the funds are used for the settlement of workers’ outstanding salaries.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to release the Paris Club Refunds due to Bayelsa State without further delay. Labour calls on workers to be patient and law-abiding as all efforts are geared towards resolving the issue at stake.”

The state governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, during a media chat on Independence Day anniversary, disclosed that the N24.16 billion Paris Club Refund initially released to the state had been withdrawn by the Federal Government.