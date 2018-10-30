Operation Velvet : Lagos Police suspend exercise for one month

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Police Command, Tuesday, announced the suspension of the newly launched Operation Restore Sanity/Velvet for one month to enable motorists and motorcyclists to regularise their documents.

The decision to suspend the exercise was reached following the intervention of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and members of the House of Assembly.

The Police Command, in a statement, by its spokesman, Chike Oti, was however quick to warn motorists that the “grace period should not be interpreted as a period of lawlessness on the city’s roads. It is a time allowed to get the vehicle documents and necessary permits together.

“The Command will continue to enforce laws against driving on BRT lanes, parking at unauthorised places thereby causing gridlock and driving against traffic.”