Operation Velvet: Lagos Assembly seeks more time for implementation

LAGOS—THE Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, cautioned the Nigeria Police and other security agencies on the need to extend the commencement of ‘Operation Velvet’ across the state.

Raising the issue, under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade stated that the House commended the Nigerian Police and others for the decision to curtail traffic recklessness on Lagos roads.

He, however, urged the House to call on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to appeal to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohinmi to allow vehicle owners to regularise their documents before the commencement of the operation.

Agunbiade said: “The declaration of the Nigeria Police and other sister agencies to commence Operation Velvet targeted, as described by the police, at bringing sanity back into vehicular activities in the state to ensure strict compliance to traffic laws by vehicle owners is commendable.

“That all other vehicles exempted from plying BRT roads would be arrested if they do so is also commendable.

“It happened this morning as passengers were stranded. It would have been better if the police declared a time for people to get necessary documents or else it would affect the people.

“We commend them for bringing sanity into the system but they should give a moratorium to prevent compounding the traffic situation in Lagos State. The Governor should call the state Commissioner of Police to order on the operation.”

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa said that it was not out of place for the police to collaborate with others to be more effective.

He said: “People should be given time to regularise their documents. So many things are included in the operation.

“The law has been in place for many years, why the sudden action. We want to appeal to the police to give people time to get necessary documents before they talk of arresting people.

“We also want to say that such an opportunity should not be used for extortion and harassment. The Commissioner of Police should take steps to guide against all these.”