Onyekuru gives Everton director headache

Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands has been left with a headache as he ponders what to do with in-form Henry Onyekuru.

Everton signed the Super Eagles midfielder and sent him on loan first to Anderlecht of Belgium and then Galatasary of Turkey, because he couldn’t get a work-permit to play in England. But now Onyekuru is attracting interests from Marseille, Bayern Munich and PSG. Brands is now torn between selling the player they got for £7million or keeping him.

Nigeria achieves 48% in attainment of SDGs, says Presidential Aide

The versatile forward, who scored 10 goals in 28 games for Anderlecht last term, has impressed playing out wide for the Turkish side this term. He has managed two goals in 10 games thus far.

We’re committed to healthy cooking options —PZ Wilmer

Everton have a number of wide options in Marco Silva’s first-team squad, including Theo Walcott, Ademola Lookman and Richarlison – who has recently been used up front.