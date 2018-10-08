One year after, Davido remembers late DJ Olu

One year after the mysterious death of Davido’s friend and official Disc Jockey, DJ Olu, the pop music star is yet to get over the sudden loss.

According to the singer who has since resumed his music business after his uncle lost at the just concluded governorship election in Osun State, he still misses his dear friend and personal DJ, DJ Olu.

“A year since you been gone, I love you and miss you so much. You took a part of me when you left. We always spoke about taking over the world together. I know you are looking down, proud of what we have achieved so far. Your legacy lives forever DJ Olu, we celebrate you”, he wrote.