Ondo Govt sacks Sunshine Stars’ players, technical crew

Akure – All players of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure have been kicked out by the club owner, the Ondo State Government.

Also affected by the mass sack included the team’s technical crew and all other supporting staff.

“It has become necessary to dissolve the technical crew, technical pool staff and players of the Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure.

“It is on record that the team managed to escape relegation last season and ended up in the 18th position out of the 20 teams that participated at the just concluded football season.

“However, the crises that rocked the NFF during the season gave automatic ticket to all the teams for the new season saved Sunshine Stars from being relegated.

“In view if these poor performances, it has become necessary to reposition the team for better performance during the forthcoming season,” a statement by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, said on Tuesday.

The commissioner explained that the mass sack in the club was on the orders of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He said that the team would be re-positioned under the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) for better performance and effective output.

Yusuf-Ogunleye appreciated the efforts and contributions of the affected staff to the team over the years and assured that their entitlements would be paid.(NAN)