ONDO APC PRIMARY: We’ll work against our party — Aggrieved aspirants

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—FOURTEEN aggrieved aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State have threatened to work against the party in the forthcoming general elections.

They vowed to “bring down the party in the 2019 general elections if the party leadership failed to attend, address and correct the injustices melted on them.”

Addressing newsmen in Akure on behalf of the aggrieved aspirants, from Ondo Central and North senatorial districts, Mr. Mayokun-Alade Laf, said: “Most of the aspirants would have preferred to lose during a free, fair and credible primary election rather than the leadership of the party imposing candidates on the people and members of the party.

“All we are asking for is free and fair election, we don’t want any imposition. Let the member of the party decide their candidates and the leaders should stop all these imposition

“We are not going to opt out of APC but we are not going to work for anybody during the general election. I and my people have resolved to stay on the fence to watch what is going to happen and see if they can impose to win the election on their own.”

Meanwhile, a female House of Representatives aspirant in the party, Bisi Adanri, yesterday, lamented that men were making things difficult for women in politics in the state.

Adanri, who spoke on behalf of female aspirants, called on the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, to assist women in addressing the issue.

She anri said: “I am going to use this medium to appeal to the wife of Mr. President, if there is anything she can do to support female aspirants or candidates or women in politics, this is the right time to do such.

“If you look at the current dispensation, especially in Ondo state, you will discover that for the three senatorial seats in APC, we have men, no single female.“No female aspirant was considered as a consensus candidate.”