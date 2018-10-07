Omotola, Davido, others honored by United Nations

BY ADETUTU ADESOJI

Topnotch Nigerian entertainers, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Davido and others have been named among the most influential 100 people of African descent by the United Nations.

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) award distinguishes excellence in people of African descent from over 50 countries worldwide in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (IDPAD).

Nollywood actresses Dakore Egbuson, Stella Damasus and music acts Falz, D’banj and Yemi Alade were also on the list that was unveiled during the award ceremony which took place between September 23 and October 3, 2018 in New York City following the opening of the 73rd UN General Assembly.