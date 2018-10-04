Omo-Agege : APC denies alleged suspension

The All Progressives Congress, APC has stated that it did not at any time suspend the member representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who it maintained is a key member of the APC.

Responding to what it described as the fake news circulating in the media about the purported suspension of the Senator, the APC in a statement by its state Secretary, Chidi Okonji said Omo-Agege is the authentic nominee of APC for the Delta Central Senatorial District in next year’s election.

“He won the primary conducted on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 by the Primary Election Panel of APC led by General Lawrence Onoja from Benue State in a landslide.

“This clarification became necessary due to the fake news circulating in the media that the Distinguished Senator who is the only elected member of APC in Delta State has been suspended by the illegal State Working Committee led by Chief Cyril Ogodo on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

“This same illegal Delta APC State Working Committee that claim to have suspended Omo-Agege also organized an alternative Delta Central senatorial primary in Ughelli on Tuesday, 2nd, Octibet that returned Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, who is no longer in our party, as the winner of the APC Delta Central Senatorial primary.

“You will recall that Ogodo and five other members of his illegal State Working Committee were expelled from the party last week for anti party activities and impersonation of party officials.

And such have no powers to suspend any member of our party”.

The statement urged members of the party, supporters of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of the Senator and the alleged nomination of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as the senatorial candidate for Delta Central District.

The Cyril Ogodo-led executive had conducted parallel primaries as against those conducted by the National Working Committee of the party, leading to the suspension of Chief Otega Emerhor by the national body.