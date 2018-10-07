Olisa Agbakoba’s daughter signs first artiste to her Boss Entertainment outfit

By Ayo Onikoyi

Newly launched music management company, The Boss Entertainment has sealed a deal with songwriter and singer Kay Jay Ogbonna as the first Nigerian music star on its label.

The Boss Entertainment is owned by Kiki Melissa, daughter of legal icon, Olisa Agbakoba.

Speaking on the multi-million deal with Kay Jay, Melissa said the artist who has been nominated for several awards, possesses exceptional talent that would soon revolutionalize the Nigeria music industry.

She added that her company would provide all the fundamental support that artistes on her label would require to initiate, expand, and progress their music career.

Kay Jay on his part said he is optimistic that the new management deal will boost his music career.