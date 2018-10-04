Olawepo-Hashim emerges ANN presidential candidate

By Dapo Akinrefon

ABUJA—A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday, emerged as the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim won the party’s ticket at its national convention and presidential primary election held on the premises of Ibeto Hotel in Abuja with 593 delegates in attendance.

The convention ratified his candidature through a voice vote following the earlier withdrawal of another presidential aspirant, Alhaji Ibrahim Eyitayo Dan-Musa.

Other presidential aspirants who had earlier indicated interest in the party’s ticket did not present themselves for screening by the party.

The convention also ratified the strategic alliance between ANN and another political party, Peoples Trust, in the single-minded mission to rescue Nigeria.

Prior to the ratification of the candidature of Olawepo-Hashim, the convention had approved the expulsion of the suspended national chairman of the party, Pastor Emmanuel Dania and the deputy national secretary, Mr. Osita Okonkwo for alleged anti-party activities.

In Dania’s stead, the pioneer national chairman of the ANN, Dr. Jay Osi-Samuels, who had at the last convention of the party in Abuja stepped aside, returned to the position and was ratified by the convention.

Olawepo-Hashim, who was elated at the decision by the delegates to elect him unopposed, said on the occasion witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that he was more than ever committed to the mission to rescue Nigeria from the stranglehold of underdevelopment and economic backwardness.

He said: “Our people are tired of poverty; they want jobs, training for unskilled youths, support for farmers, as well as the young and the old. There is no time for small boys’ politics on the way to the Promised Land.”

“There are political generals in this party and we will not surrender to political boys’ scouts and girl guides.

“This is not the time for rhetoric. Nigerians want to see politics with integrity. This is not the time for apprentice leadership. The 2019 train must be decisive for change in Nigeria.”

He listed his offerings to Nigeria to include building a new economy that will take the nation from $510 billion Gross Domestic Product, GDP, to $4 trillion GDP in the next 10 years.