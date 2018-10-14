Okpe Union mourns Dafinone

The President General of Okpe Union (Worldwide), Okakuro Robert Onome has described the death of Senator David O. Dafinone as a big loss to the Okpe people in particular and Nigeria in general.

Okakuro Onome who briefed newsmen at Orerokpe after an emergency meeting of the Union said they were deeply touched over the death of “our leader and father who was everything to the Okpe people. He was a leader par excellence and a pathfinder who distinguished himself in all fields of human endeavours. He was our pride, champion and patriot. He stood by the union, Okpe and the Urhobo nation and was also a nationalist of no mean order”

DOD as he was fondly called, was a father figure in all matters affecting Urhobo nation, his primary constituency when he was alive and as such the vacuum will be difficult to fill.

Okakuro Onome stated that the late Senator was hugely instrumental towards the building of phase 1 of the modern palace of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom at Orerokpe, the ancestral home of the Okpe people.

On behalf of Okpe Union (Worldwide), and indeed, the Okpe people he conveyed sincere condolences to the Dafinone family over the death of their patriarch, “our patron general and the highly esteemed leader of the Urhobo nation”.

Although DOD will be missed, we are consoled by the fact that he came, saw and conquered.