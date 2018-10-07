Okowa Mourns Information Minister, John Odey

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has condoled with the government and people of Cross Rivers State on the death of Chief John Odey, a former Minister of Information and Communications.

The Governor’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Sunday.

According to the statement, the Governor described the demise of ‘‘the strong political ally’’ as painful, noting that the late statesman was a strong pillar of support in Cross Rivers State and the entire South South Geopolitical Zone.

“I was shocked to hear of the passing on of Chief John Odey. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.

‘‘His role in politics and the development of his community, state and nation will remain an inspiration for other political actors.

‘‘My condolences to his family, close associates and the people of Cross Rivers State,” Aniagwu quoted the Governor as saying.

The late Odey was a former minister of information and a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was also a one time Cross River State commissioner for agriculture and former state treasurer of the PDP.