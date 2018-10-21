OKOWA: More kudos for peace, development

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

AS part of activities to mark the three-day 14th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, held in Asaba, the Delta State capital,members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors went on a media tour of some of the projects executed by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration of the State.

The editors, who went in different groups, inspected projects spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, lauding the state government for the peace, security and infrastructural development in the state.

Some of the projects toured included Abraka Township roads (Phase 1), the 12-kilometer Ekrerhavwen/Orhoakpor/Isiokolo road, Ughelli North and Ethiope East Local Government Area, Ugbomro road, (section 1) Uvwie Local Government Area, YAGEP Fish Farm Cluster, Ugbokodo, Okpe Local Government Area Area, General Hospital, Agbarho and Government Secondary School, Ughelli, also in Ughelli North.

They also visited the General Hospital, Abavo, Ika South, Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero Road in Ika North East YAGEP Fish Farm Cluster, Ibusa, Oshimili North, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Centre, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North and old Lagos Asaba Road from Emuhu junction to Agbor Obi junction, Ika North East. Other projects visited were Nsukwa/Ejeme Aniogor/Agbor Alidinma/Owa Alidinma Road cutting across three council areas, Issele-Uku/Issele Mkpitime/Onicha Olona Road in Aniocha North and Abavo Circular Road in Ika South Local Government Area.

Funke Egbemode, President of the Guild of expressed satisfaction with progress made since 2013 when the state hosted ANEC during the administration of former Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

According to her, “the atmosphere looks fresh, the streets are clean and we can feel that the present administration has also done something about security either improving on what they met on ground or doing something new because we now find new establishments.

“We have seen establishments related to night life, we have seen new hotels. This shows that the people are more comfortable, and that fresh investments have come in to the state capital. We have not seen the other parts of the state, but obviously it is a more comfortable place. We can feel the peace and security, we have been able to move around freely. Even as the President of Guild, I was not assigned any security detail.”

At Owa-Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area, the editors, who visited 12 project sites in Delta North Senatorial District, and Mr. Steve Osuji of The Nation newspaper, who spoke on behalf of the editors noted that the on going Teachers’ Development Centre would be a wonderful landmark project when completed.

Commending the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the legacy and high impact projects they visited in the district.

At the Delta Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, DARDA, Igbuzor, the Farm Manager, Mrs Felicia Aghwadoma, disclosed that the farm was being managed by the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme YAGEP.

Former Assistant Director news, Radio Nigeria, Mr Mike Onochie, said, “it is an impressive performance by what I have seen. More especially as it gives jobs to the youths and they are also trained, if these youths continue, if they pay good attention to this business, they are not going to beg for bread anymore.

“They should be able to take care of themselves and their families and so the job market will be reduced. It is a very impressive thing that the Delta State government has done”.

Speaking at General Hospital, Agbarho, the Consulting Doctor on duty, Dr. Monday Unior, said the renovation of the hospital by the state government had paved way for some of the present administration’s programs such as free under five medical care, free maternal health care, Contributory Health Care scheme for both the formal and informal sectors to function effectively.

He noted that the hospital was in a state of dilapidation until the state government carried out major repairs on it.

Conducting the editors round the facilities at the Government Secondary School, Ekiugbo, Ughelli, a staff of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Anthony Akponovo, disclosed that the boarding section of the school had a carrying capacity of 205 students.

Some of the facilities visited in the school included the hostel, inside and outside kitchen, multi-purpose hall, offices and classrooms amongst others. The editors left Delta State convinced of the developmental strides of the Okowa administration.