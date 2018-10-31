Okowa, Dickson call for efforts to curb infant mortality rates

… As Bayelsa Launches Safe Motherhood Scheme

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his Bayelsa State counterpart, Hon. Seriake Dickson on Wednesday canvassed for efforts to curb infant mortality and morbidity rate in the country.

The duo made the call at the launching of Bayelsa State Safe Motherhood Scheme at Yenogoa, Bayelsa State.

Governor Okowa, who was the special guest at the occasion said, “the programme we are launching today is a very laudable programme for the fact that the pregnant women are exposed to the state health insurance scheme and will be paid; this is very noble”.

“The narrative about Nigeria when it comes to mortality rate is not very good,” Governor Okowa said while calling on the Federal Government to release fund for the full implementation of the National Health Act as such would enable the state governments to release their counterpart funds for health facilities to easily be at the reach of the people.

The governor also, called for proper birth spacing among women, stating, ” there is need to have birth spacing, it is important for the health of the woman.”

Governor Dickson had in his address, observed that the launch of the Safe Motherhood Scheme was very important for the health of mothers and child.

He disclosed that, “a number of the causes of death that we attribute to all sorts of things are attributable to lack of knowledge, we need to enlighten our people; we are giving N3, 000 allowance for every pregnant woman in Bayelsa State but, it is compulsory you (pregnant woman) have to register in recognised medical centre; once test confirms that you are pregnant, you are entitled to N3, 000 maintainance allowance every month”.

Governor Dickson stressed that, regular attendance at the healthcare provider by pregnant women, “Will determine if you are entitled to the N3, 000, we value your safety and that of your unborn child”.

Hon. Dickson commended Governor Okowa for his wonderful performance in the Delta State health sector, asserting, “the punishment for doing well, is more work and all of us are joining the good people of Delta State to say, you (Governor Okowa) will work for the people of Delta State for another four years.”

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, former Minister of Special Duties, said Governor Dickson has restored the confidence of the people of Bayelsa State in governance; he ommended the governor for developing critical infrastructure in the state.