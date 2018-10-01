Okowa condoles Urhobo nation over passing of Dafinone

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has condoled with the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and the Urhobo nation in general over the passing of accomplished accountant, administrator, politician and elders statesman, Chief David Omueya Dafinone at aged 91 years.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu commiserated with the Urhobo nation, Okpe kingdom, the Dafinone family and friends over the sad incident.

He said that his demise had deprived the nation of the wisdom and wise counsel he had always brought into service. The Governor believed that as a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dafinone’s sacrifice and contributions to national development as well as his huge investments in agriculture in the state would be fondly remembered.

It read in part: “As Deltans and Nigerians mourn the illustrious Urhobo leader, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa conveys his heart-felt condolences to his family, the people of the Delta Central Senatorial Zone whom he ably represented in the Senate.

“As they mourn his death, Governor Okowa urges Chief Dafinone’s family, relatives and political associates to be comforted by the knowledge that he lived a worthy and exemplary life, leaving behind worthy legacies that will assure his place in posterity”.

The statement added that his family’s world record of family with most chartered accountants still remain unbroken till his death.

The Governor prayed that God will receive his soul and comfort all his loved ones.